Naas court hears how two young Afghan brothers made long journey here from war zone without family

A temporary care order for two young Afghan brothers was granted to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, at a Naas District Court sitting.

The order was granted by Judge Miriam Walsh to Tusla after hearing that its national child protection team brought the boys here because it was in the best interests of the children.

A team member told the court that the children, of school going age, had been effectively abandoned in Greece and they don’t know where the rest of the family are.

The court was also told that they don’t speak English and did not know where Ireland was.

The court heard that the family originated in a rural area of war torn Afghanistan, which has seen a lot of Taliban activity and which ebbs and flows in line with local support.

The court heard that children as young as 13 are recruited by the Taliban and the boys had had a traumatic experience.

Their father, the court heard, worked as a driver and sometimes drove soldiers - information likely to have been shielded from the boys for obvious safety reasons.

However, the building the family lived in was attacked and the family were blamed for acting with the Taliban.

The family was forced to flee because of the reaction of the local population.

They took a route across the Iranian border which is at times open, but where atrocities have occurred when local militias fire on those crossing because they are not welcome.

They were eventually smuggled across, but the family was so big that not all of them could fit into one vehicle; so the boys travelled together and the remainder of the family went in a separate vehicle.

The boys believed that the family would arrive in the second vehicle but they didn’t.

The court heard that the boys found it really difficult to talk about the incident and they are finding it hard to deal with life with no family.

“They were constantly expecting their family to turn up in Greece,” the witness said.

He added that the rest of the family may have gone back to Afghanistan, took some other route to Europe or have been murdered.

The court also heard that Tusla is working with the Red Cross and international social service agencies to try and find the family.

The boys have no other family members in Europe and arrived here on July 29.

The court also heard that conditions for them are better in Ireland “because of the number of refugees in Greece.”

An English tutor has been assigned to them and their progress will be assessed.

The witness added that they will pick up English quickly and they are living with an Irish family.