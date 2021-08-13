13/08/2021

Kildare man claims he was scalded in prison

Leader Reporter

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man facing theft and trespass allegations told a Naas District Court sitting he had received a scalding injury while in prison.

Thomas McCann, 46, whose address was given as Apartment 1, Block 8, The Vale, College Farm, Newbridge, is being prosecuted for alleged trespass and theft offences at Firestop, Market Square, Kilcullen and The Hideout, Kilcullen, on July 14 last.

He told the court he “got a bad scalding” in a cell.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant had been remanded in custody and needs more time to get directions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant was refused bail on July 15.

He asked that the case be dealt with as quickly as possible and indicated it may ultimately be heard at the Circuit Court.

Mr Kennelly said he has been liaising with the defendant’s wife and said he would see him in prison the following Saturday.

The case was adjourned to August 26 by Judge Miriam Walsh.

