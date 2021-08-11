Nine patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are nine patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital today.
There are 21 patients on trolleys in Tallaght Hospital, however there are no patients on trolleys at either Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown or Beaumont Hospital on Dublin's northside.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are four patients on trolleys with 11 on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.