UPDATE: Baseball bat and a wheel brace found after Naas street brawl

Naas
Naas gardaí investigating a large-scale street brawl in town have seized a baseball bat and a wheel brace.
They removed the items from South Main Street in the aftermath of the incident which saw up to 15 people involved.
A series of fights broke out on the street as well as footpaths shortly before midnight on Saturday last.
Three people were treated at Naas General Hospital for injuries sustained during the fracas.
It is understood that no complaints have been to the gardaí concerning the incident.
