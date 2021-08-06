Colour coded trails unlock Naas' hidden delights

Naas is a place whose past was touched by some of Ireland’s most iconic individuals from St Patrick to the Fitzgeralds, and colourful events such the arrival of the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII) for the Punchestown Races.

Choose your own path and follow one of the five colour-coded historic trails to unlock the hidden treasures of Naas’ interesting history.

You don’t have to roam too far from the centre of town to discover stories of the Moat Theatre, the Town Gates and the Town Hall.

For those looking to venture further afield, meander along the canal route to uncover the fascinating history of the waterways and Naas in bygone times as well as stunning landscapes and nature.

Into Kildare is delighted to have collaborated with Kildare County Council and Fáilte Ireland on the update of the trail and restoration of the displays. For more information on the Naas Historic Trail, or to discover more outdoor walks and trails, visit www.intokildare.ie