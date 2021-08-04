Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Public told to stay away from Naas Hospital unless it's "absolutely essential"

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Naas General Hospital is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital. 

The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the emergency department. 

Hospital management is advising that the public only attend the  emergency services if absolutely essential.

If you are unwell, the HSE is advising to go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. 

Importantly, please do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke.

The hospital services are available to you, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. For routine matters please contact your GP or out of hours by phone. 

If you have to attend the ED in an emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19. The hospital acknowledge the continued support of its community.

