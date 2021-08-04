More overcrowding at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
There is overcrowding at Naas Hospital today for the second day running.
Some fifteen patients, three less than yesterday, have been admitted to the facility through the accident and emergency department.
This figure is the same as the Mater Hospital in Dublin city and both are the jointly the most overcrowded hospitals in the eastern region, which includes all the major public hospitals in Dublin.
In Portlaoise Hospital there are three patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 19.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.