Naas bichon frise Teddy bids to be top dog in Nose of Tralee

The Rose of Tralee may be cancelled for another year due to Covid-19, but a cute little ball of fluff will carry the Lilywhite flag into its parallel competition for pet pooches — the Nose of Tralee contest.

Little bichon frise Teddy Bán Bear is sniffing around for public support to be crowned Ireland’s top dog — and his fans can vote online until August 24 to help him secure the prestigious title.

Teddy lives with his owners Geraldine and Jody O’Flaherty in Monread Heights, Naas, and is regularly seen out and about in the area.

According to proud Geraldine, “Teddy Bán Bear is a regular at a number of dog friendly cafes like Naaspresso, PS Coffee Roasters and Ziba, to name a few.”

He is very polite, providing paw shakes with anyone who asks and quite cool giving fist bumps to the kids.

The four-year-old pooch will celebrate his fifth birthday on November 7.

Teddy Bán Bear

“He is a fluffy, kind, smart, adorable little guy. He loves to pose which is perfect getting the best pictures for his Nose of Tralee entry.

“We got him in Mullingar as a pup — the most precious ball of fluff I've ever seen. I was hooked at first sight and still am every day. Teddy Bán Bear is just the most lovable and handsome bichon frise.”

The Nose of Tralee is run by Pet Sitters Ireland, a national pet sitting and dog walking business. It will see entrants representing Ireland’s 32 counties compete in the final.

Cast your vote

To vote for Teddy, CLICK HERE. Little Teddy made the semi-finals last year — but he might just get his paws on the top prize in 2021!