Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Naas bichon frise Teddy bids to be top dog in Nose of Tralee

Vote for Kildare pup now!

Naas bichon frise Teddy bids to be top dog in Nose of Tralee

Teddy Bán Bear, Kildare's Nose of Tralee candidate

Reporter:

Laura Coats

The Rose of Tralee may be cancelled for another year due to Covid-19, but a cute little ball of fluff will carry the Lilywhite flag into its parallel competition for pet pooches — the Nose of Tralee contest.

Little bichon frise Teddy Bán Bear is sniffing around for public support to be crowned Ireland’s top dog — and his fans can vote online until August 24 to help him secure the prestigious title.

Teddy lives with his owners Geraldine and Jody O’Flaherty in Monread Heights, Naas, and is regularly seen out and about in the area.

According to proud Geraldine, “Teddy Bán Bear is a regular at a number of dog friendly cafes like Naaspresso, PS Coffee Roasters and Ziba, to name a few.”

He is very polite, providing paw shakes with anyone who asks and quite cool giving fist bumps to the kids.

The four-year-old pooch will celebrate his fifth birthday on November 7.

Teddy Bán Bear

“He is a fluffy, kind, smart, adorable little guy. He loves to pose which is perfect getting the best pictures for his Nose of Tralee entry.

“We got him in Mullingar as a pup — the most precious ball of fluff I've ever seen. I was hooked at first sight and still am every day. Teddy Bán Bear is just the most lovable and handsome bichon frise.”

The Nose of Tralee is run by Pet Sitters Ireland, a national pet sitting and dog walking business. It will see entrants representing Ireland’s 32 counties compete in the final.

Cast your vote

To vote for Teddy, CLICK HERE. Little Teddy made the semi-finals last year — but he might just get his paws on the top prize in 2021!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie