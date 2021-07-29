Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Man driving at 149 km/h in Kildare was on way to help his ill partner

A man found driving at 149 km/h while he was disqualified from driving received a lengthy disqualification at a Naas District Court sitting on June 23.

John O’Donoghue, 34, whose address was given as 3 Stocking Hill, Stocking Avenue, Ballyboden, was prosecuted for dangerous driving and driving without insurance on November 12, 2020 on the M9 at Blackrath, Kilcullen.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the speed limit is 120 km/h and the defendant was disqualified from driving at the time.

He also said the defendant has 35 previous convictions and seven of these are for no insurance.

The court further heard that the defendant received a twelve year driving ban in November 2018.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant was trying to get back to his partner who was in the throes of a panic attack.

Ms Murphy added he is the sole carer for their four children given his wife’s difficulties.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he was satisfied that the aggravating features outweighed the mitigating circumstances.

He imposed a five months custody term for dangerous driving. He also imposed concurrent 20 year driving bans.

