Three on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are three patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is Tallaght, where there at 10 people on trolleys.
At Tullamore Hospital there are 13 patients on trolleys and the figure for Portlaoise is 12.
