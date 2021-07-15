Kildare garda threatened with 'blood filled syringe' - claim

The hearing took place at Naas District Court
A garda was threatened that he’d be stabbed with a blood filled syringe, it was alleged at Naas District Court on July 14.
Before the court was Davin Casey, 28, whose address was given as 20 Anne Street, Prosperous, who was prosecuted for production of a weapon and threatening behaviour.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that the defendant made a number of threats including stabbing a garda with a blood filled syringe and a knife.
Sgt Kelly said he had a dart in his possession.
Sgt Donald Flannery said the incident arose at Anne Street following a complaint made to the gardaí.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to November 3 for the preparation of a book of evidence.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.