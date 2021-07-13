BREAKING: Young Naas woman dies on holiday abroad

Johnstown
A young woman from the Naas area has died while holidaying abroad.
It is understood that the female, aged in her early 20s and a healthcare professional, lived in the Johnstown area on the town's outskirts.
It is also understood that she was on a break in Germany and was a past pupil of Piper's Hill College in the town.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told the Leinster Leader it is aware of the case and that it is providing consular assistance.
The spokesperson added: "The Department does not comment on any specific details of any specific case."
