Gardaí detain man who abused Naas Hospital staff

Gardaí were summoned to the hospital
A man who was aggressive and abusive towards staff at Naas General Hospital was arrested by local gardaí on July 5.
The 65 year old was in the hospital’s accident and emergency department when the incident happened. He was also reportedly aggressive towards security staff and was detained under the provisions of the Public Order Act.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.