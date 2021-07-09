Naas homes being targeted for tool thefts

Crime

Naas homes being targeted for tool thefts

Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Tools have been stolen from two nearby Naas residential properties.

A lawnmower and strimmer were stolen from a gated backyard at a house in Sarto Park.

The tools are  valued at €300 and the items were taken between July 3 and July 5.

Read more County Kildare news

At nearby Pacelli Road and between the same dates a similar incident occurred.

A chain saw and a seven inch skill saw were taken from an unlocked shed adjacent to a house.

