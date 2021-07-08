Man allegedly stole glasses from Kildare garda patrol car

Clane
A man who allegedly took a pair of sunglasses from a garda patrol car appeared at Naas District Court on June 23.
Owen Heffernan, 30, whose address was given as Kiltormer, Ballinasloe, County Galway, faces an allegation of the theft of sunglasses worth €100 at Main Street, Clane.
Sgt Jim Kelly claimed the defendant put his hand through the open window of a patrol car and took the glasses on June 4.
He added that he was subsequently stopped nearby and the property was recovered.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to December 1.
