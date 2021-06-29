Speeding must be tackled on busy Naas road

Kilcullen Road, Naas
There has been a call for two speeding ramps and junction boxes to be provided at locations in Naas.
Naas Mayor Fintan Brett said that two speeding ramps are needed at Bluebell as a safety measure.
Cllr Fintan Brett
Meanwhile, Cllr Anne Breen told a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 8 that a yellow box is needed at the entrance to Hillside Drive on Sallins Road because residents have difficulty accessing the road from their homes.
Kildare County Council is to assess both locations.
It also emerged at the meeting that a pedestrian crossing is being considered for a point on the town side of the garda station at Kilcullen Road.
Carmel Kelly said there is a need for a junction box at Cherry Grove, Sallins Road, Naas.
