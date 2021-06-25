High admission rates at Naas Hospital prompts call for people to visit GP before hospital ED

Attendances at the emergency department at Naas General Hospital remain high for this time of year, says the HSE.

The hospital is asking patients to consider their care options via their GP or GP out of hours before presenting to the emergency department. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.



Meanwhile in-patient care is being restored on a phased basis across Dublin Midlands Hospital Group - which includes Naas General Hospital - as systems recover from last month’s devastating cyber attack.

Health care services continue to be severely impacted by the cyber-attack and while some services at Naas Hospital are now operational, there continues to be delays in services due to the impact of the IT cyber attack. Routine outpatient radiology remains cancelled. Patients should attend their appointment unless contacted by the hospital.

Healthlink, a web based messaging service, is operational for GP results.

Local and national IT teams have made progress in recent weeks in restoring some most critical patient information systems, accordiong to the HSE.

However, it says the cyber attack continues to have an adverse impact across the health service; recovery will be uneven, with manual workarounds continuing to be in place, across the various services.

“Therefore, delays should be expected and we continue to thank patients for the patience and support in this regard.”

Alice Kinsella, general manager at Naas Hospital said: “The cyber attack has caused severe disruption in recent weeks. Our teams, with the support of the HSE ICT colleagues, continue the work of restoring our systems. While good progress has been made in restoring some of our systems, services are continuing to see significant impacts and disruptions.

Although essential services are continuing, our systems are not functioning as usual and patients may experience delays and in some cases cancellations. While some services are operational, work is continuing in the background to return and update the various systems. We have also been impacted administratively with limited, or no access to the internet and some staff emails.

However, we have made significant progress and it is encouraging that the work done to date in prioritising the most important clinical and patient information systems has allowed us to gradually and safely restore services for patients. We are also working to reschedule patients cancelled over the last month as soon as possible. I would like to thank our staff for their continued commitment and dedication during this difficult time. I would also like to thank the community for their patience and we greatly appreciate their continued support while we work to restore our systems fully.”