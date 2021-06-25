More Naas traffic delays are inevitable as water works start

Irish Water has confirmed that works will start along one one Naas’ most congested routes.

It will likely mean even more delays for people using Monread Road.

According to IW the works entails the upgrading and replacing of the wastewater network in several locations along the route connecting Sallins Road with Dublin Road.

Works will be completed in three phases starting on Monday, June 28. All three phases are expected to be completed by Monday, August 9.

Phase one, involving works adjacent to Monread Avenue junction will start on Monday 28 June and will be completed by Monday, 12 July.

Phase two, involving works at the Globe retail park will start on Monday July 12 and will be completed by Monday, August 2.

Phase 3, involving works from the Globe retail park to the big ball roundabout will start on Monday August 2 and will be completed by Monday, August 9.

As the works progress phases may overlap from time to time, the details of which will be provided on Irish Water’s website.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, road closures will be in place, however, the project team will endeavour to minimise the disruption for the local community as much as possible and pedestrian and local access will be maintained.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause. The works are being delivered on behalf of Irish Water by Coffey Construction Limited in strict compliance with current HSE and government COVID-19 guidance,” IW said in a statement.

The works in Naas are part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme, a €38 million project .