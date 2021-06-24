Listen to Kildare teen Charlie Reid talk about his film role opposite Oscar winner, Olivia Coleman

Film shoot starts tomorrow

Charlie Reid and his dad Dominic at a production of Kilcock Musical and Dramatic Society a few years ago

Kildare teen, Charlie Reid spoke to Kathryn Thomas on RTE Radio 1 today about his big role in a new film opposite Oscar winner, Olivia Coleman. With filming starting in Kerry tomorrow, the 14 year-old Naas AFC player is thrilled to embark on this new adventure.

