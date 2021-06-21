Houses 'not going up fast enough" in Naas

The rate of residential development in Naas is proceeding at a rate of knots right now.

But, for some, houses and apartments are not being built quickly enough.

Cllr Bill Clear criticised some developers for not acting on planning permissions which have been granted to build residences.

He was told that 877 residential units, which have been approved in terms of planning permission, remain to be built in Naas.

He said that if these houses were built there would be less pressure and “it’d solve a lot of our problems.”

He pointed out that this figure related to the last seven years and does not take account of more recent applications to build.

Naas town manager Eoghan Ryan said that a lot of enabling works need to be done in advance of the start of construction and he also said that finance can be an issue .

Mr Ryan pointed out that some planning permissions have a lifespan of five years and some larger developments don’t have to start until 10 years following approval.