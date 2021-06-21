Naas house broke into

Sallins Road, Naas.
A house was broken into in Naas after a conservatory window was forced open.
The incident happened at a dwelling in Hollywood Park, Sallins Road, on June 17.
The owner was not present and a white van, with a ladder on top of the vehicle, was seen in the estate at the time.
