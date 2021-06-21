Two patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are two patients being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
By comparison, there are 17 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 11 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital while the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is one.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.