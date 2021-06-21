Two patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Health

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There are two patients being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

By comparison, there are 17 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 11 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital while the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is one.

