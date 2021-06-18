Naas gardaí to patrol Poplar Square

Anti social behaviour

Naas gardaí to patrol Poplar Square

Poplar Square, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There is to be an increased garda presence in the Poplar Square area of Naas, especially after most businesses have closed.

This follows claims of anti social behaviour there and the circulation of pictures purporting to show people urinating in public.

The decision to have more garda patrols in the area, which is being promoted by Kildare County Council as a place for people to socialise in safety against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more County Kildare news

It follows informal meetings between the gardaí, business operators and the Naas Tidy Towns group (which has been regularly cleaning the area) and two Naas councillors.

Cllr Bill Clear

Cllr Bill Clear, who encouraged the use of Poplar Square as an informal social venue, criticised those who may have been responsible for anti social behaviour, pointing out that two business premises in the area have their toilets open for public use.

“The garda presence is to be welcomed; we all want people to be able to use these areas in total safety,” said Cllr Clear.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie