Naas gardaí to patrol Poplar Square

There is to be an increased garda presence in the Poplar Square area of Naas, especially after most businesses have closed.

This follows claims of anti social behaviour there and the circulation of pictures purporting to show people urinating in public.

The decision to have more garda patrols in the area, which is being promoted by Kildare County Council as a place for people to socialise in safety against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows informal meetings between the gardaí, business operators and the Naas Tidy Towns group (which has been regularly cleaning the area) and two Naas councillors.

Cllr Bill Clear

Cllr Bill Clear, who encouraged the use of Poplar Square as an informal social venue, criticised those who may have been responsible for anti social behaviour, pointing out that two business premises in the area have their toilets open for public use.

“The garda presence is to be welcomed; we all want people to be able to use these areas in total safety,” said Cllr Clear.