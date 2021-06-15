Three neighbouring homes in Naas targeted for €5,000 break-ins

Osberstown

Three neighbouring homes in Naas targeted for €5,000 break-ins

Naas garda station

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Three adjacent homes were broken into near Naas and property worth over €5,000 was stolen.

All of the properties were broken into between 11pm on June 9 and 8am on June 10.

During one incident the culprits jumped over a wall before taking fishing equipment including rods and a rucksack along with work tools - all with a total value of €4,800 - from a shed.

At another house, the occupant returned to discover power tools had been left in the front garden. The tools were taken from an unlocked garage and it was not immediately clear if anything was stolen.

A shed behind a third house was broken into after the lock was forced open and garden tools worth €600 were robbed.

