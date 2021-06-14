Naas luxury houses plan for site hear racecourse

Development

Naas luxury houses plan for site hear racecourse

The former Naas GAA premises at Fishery Lane

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Plans have been lodged for an upmarket housing development adjacent to Naas Racecourse on the outskirts of the town.

It is proposed to build six homes with four bedrooms and one five bedroom house.

The dwellings will range in size from 2310 square feet to 2993 square feet.

Read more County Kildare news

It’s also proposed to create four acres of open public space and provide a shared access road.

The planning application has been lodged with Kildare County Council by Tetrarch Property Investments Ltd.

Tetrarch is associated with a company which owns a number of significant enterprises including the nearby Millennium Park, the 141 bedroom Killashee Hotel and the 756 room City West Hotel.

Most Popular

Newbridge store wins European award

Mark Cribbin, Operations Manager Aramark; Ciaran McNally, Head of Capital Development and Food Strategy Maxol; Brian Donaldson, CEO, Maxol and Siobhan Grimes, Head of Retail Maxol

Newbridge store wins European award

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie