20 year old with 84 previous convictions abused alcohol since he was 14

A 20 year old man with 84 previous convictions appeared at Naas District Court on May 26.

Garreth Conway, 20, whose address was given as 16 Bawnlea Avenue, Tallaght, was prosecuted for taking €39 worth of alcohol from the SuperValu store in Blessington on August 5, 2018.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the property was not recovered. He added that 16 of the previous convictions were for theft and two were for endangerment.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant has had alcohol issues and has heavily abused alcohol since the age of 14.

Ms Murphy said the defendant has lived with his father who has had alcohol and drug issues.

Ms Murphy said the defendant is alcohol free now but will have difficulty accessing employment because of his previous convictions.

The court heard that the defendant is serving a term in custody and due for release in 2023.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a nine months custody term from May 26.