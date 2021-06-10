20 year old with 84 previous convictions abused alcohol since he was 14

Naas Courthouse
A 20 year old man with 84 previous convictions appeared at Naas District Court on May 26.
Garreth Conway, 20, whose address was given as 16 Bawnlea Avenue, Tallaght, was prosecuted for taking €39 worth of alcohol from the SuperValu store in Blessington on August 5, 2018.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the property was not recovered. He added that 16 of the previous convictions were for theft and two were for endangerment.
Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant has had alcohol issues and has heavily abused alcohol since the age of 14.
Ms Murphy said the defendant has lived with his father who has had alcohol and drug issues.
Ms Murphy said the defendant is alcohol free now but will have difficulty accessing employment because of his previous convictions.
The court heard that the defendant is serving a term in custody and due for release in 2023.
Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a nine months custody term from May 26.
More News
The Cill Dara club captain for 2020, Des Scahill collected the winner's pendant from Joe Mc Namara from the GUI
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.