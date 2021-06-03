Teen rape victim gave birth to a baby - claim

A young teen rape victim gave birth to a baby as a result of the allegations, Naas District Court heard on May 26.

A man is facing 54 allegations of rape and sexual assault on dates between October 2018 and February 2020.

The court heard that the alleged victim was aged 13 and 14 at the time and at the time the defendant believed that the alleged victim was his daughter.

Judge Demond Zaidan said the case is likely to be tried at the Central Criminal Court.

The court heard that there were no objections to bail subject to conditions including that the defendant providence a mobile phone number at which he is contactable, does not apply for travel documents and that he sign on three times a week at a garda station.

The matter was adjourned to July 22 for the preparation of a book of evidence.