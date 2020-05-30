Kildare Property Watch: Sunny and spacious living in Naas for €360,000

New to the sale market, Stewart Property Solutions Ltd are proud to present 12 Dun na Riogh Vale, a wonderful family home in the heart of Monread, Naas.

This four-bedroomed semi-detached property is in very good decorative order, and has many extras. It is on the market for €360,000.

The property is a couple of minutes walk from the popular Monread Park and just five minutes drive to the M7.

This house is sure to please, and viewing is highly recommended by private appointment. The home features a manageable front garden with access to the rear from the side entrance.

Into the hall, to the right, you will find the spacious converted garage room which could be ideal for a home office/further bedroom/ teenagers den, benefitting from a large bay window.

To the left of the entrance is the generous living room which also has large bay window, open fireplace, and double doors leading to the true heart of the home.

The kitchen and dining area are again generous in size, and light streams in from the south west facing rear garden. The kitchen is well stocked with units, a breakfast bar, and other essential mod cons. The dining area opens into a beautiful sun room with light from windows and offers year round light with double French doors leading out onto the circular patio area, which is a sun trap!

Off the kitchen is a huge utility room, with wash machine, tumble dryer, and space for a dishwasher.

The guest bathroom is nearby, and access again to the rear garden. The garden is quite private due to its mature trees and hedging and there is a shed in situ.

Upstairs has been extended to allow for a fourth bedroom and a huge main bathroom.

This main bathroom is exceptional — a very large room, fully tiled, with large glass corner shower cubicle, power shower, wc, and luxury bathing space which must be seen to be fully appreciated.

The master bedroom has wall-to -wall fitted wardrobes and a generous ensuite bathroom, tastefully tiled.

A second large double bedroom faces the front of the house and has good fitted wardrobes.

The single bedroom is not single in size, but contains great fitted wardrobes which house a workstation/desk for study.

Viewing of this property is strictly by appointment, giving at least one day’s notice.

Contact

For further information, please contact Stewart Property Solutions at 045 888761 or email info@stewartpropertysolutions.ie.