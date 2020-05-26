Co Kildare Gardaí assist cocooners with medicine deliveries and grocery lists in Robertstown

Cocooning over 70s living in rural parts of Co Kildare are being assisted by the Gardaí for shopping deliveries and messages.

Sgt Mary Mulroe has been stationed at Robertstown for the past few weeks and is now back in Naas.

She said: "There are a lot of people a distance from shops so there is a big need in Robertstown. The community Gardaí assist with shopping and delivering medicine, there is a lot of support in Robertstown and Kilmeague."