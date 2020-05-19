Naas Hospital nurses honoured on Florence Nightingale’s birthday

Staff at Naas Hospital marked International Nurses Day on Tuesday last, May 12 — which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

Nurses currently working in the hospital have their daily temperature recorded at the start of the day, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Ann Murphy, interim director of nursing at Naas General Hospital, “Nurses were at this stage asked to identify a single word that depicted nursing for them in Naas General Hospital in May 2020.

“Words chosen included: privileged, proud, essential, selfless, to name a few.”

Pride

Nurses later assembled in the hospital foyer where a group photograph was taken with staff displaying the words chosen — with appropriate social distancing maintained.

“In the afternoon, Alice Kinsella, the general manager, and I visited all the wards to acknowledge the dedicated nursing team on duty on this special day,” said Ms Murphy.

Some 32 international nurses from India, South Africa and the Philippines joined the staff at Naas last year.