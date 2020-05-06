Naas gardaí impound a car uninsured and out of tax by over 200 days

Gardaí have impounded a car that was uninsured and out of tax by over 200 days in Ireland.

Naas Roads Policing Unit at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint, using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Mobility App, stopped a car which was uninsured and out of tax by 218 days.

Gardaí added: "Tyres worn. Car impounded. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice/court proceedings to follow."