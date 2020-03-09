Kildare property watch: a beautifully presented Naas home in New Caragh Court

Smyth Residential are proud to present 79 New Caragh Court, a beautifully presented 3 bedroom semi detached home situated on a large site, offering potential for further development to the side and rear (subject to the necessary planning permission).

Attention to detail is on show throughout this light filled, spacious home and the large private rear garden enjoys a south westerly aspect.

The driveway to the front is walled in and can comfortably accommodate up to 3 cars.

Caragh Court is less than a ten minute walk from Main Street Naas. All amenities including schools (both primary and secondary), shops, shopping centres, parks, playgrounds, pubs, restaurants, cinemas and churches are all close by.

K Leisure is situated just around the corner and the Kerry Global Centre is a five minute drive.

The Arrow train service is available from Sallins and the Luas from Citywest. The N7 will take you to the M50 in under twenty minutes.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, guest wc, living room, dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms (main en-suite) and a family bathroom.

Number 79 New Caragh Court, Naas, Co Kildare is for sale at €290,000.

If you wish to view this lovely 3 bed semi-detached house, drop into Smyth Residential at 34 North Main Street, Naas, or you can telephone 045 895 440.