Free CAO talk for Kildare students

Last year some 6,000 students dropped out of their first year in third level college, which is a startling statistic.

Are you, or is your son or daughter a 4th, 5th or 6th year Leaving Certificate student? In applying for third level colleges, do you and they understand the whole CAO process?

School Principal and Guidance Counsellor Karl Hegarty of Leinster Senior College will present an informative talk for parents and students in Naas Library on Thursday, January 10, at 7pm.

To book, call 045 879 111 or email naaslib@kildarecoco.ie. The talk is free of charge and must be booked in advance. The presentation will be based around the CAO process, explanation of the application process, how and when to apply and deadlines.

Karl will also briefly mention UCAS, UNICAS and the PLC courses. The talk will run for 45 minutes. There will be an opportunity for private questions at the end.