WATCH: Kildare sixth-year boys sing spine-tingling 'Green Fields of France' to mark 100 years since end of WWI

This version of a World War I ballad will give you chills. The sixth-year boys of Naas CBS have recorded a haunting version of 'Green Fields of France' to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, which occurs this weekend.

The song was posted on the Naas CBS Music Department's Facebook page this afternoon.

The folk song, written in 1976, is a sad reflection on a young life cut short during the brutality of WWI. At "only 19", young Willie McBride would have been scarcely older than the Naas students singing his song today.

