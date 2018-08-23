Kildare judge described as “witch” after jail spell given

A man who was given a spell in jail described the judge as a “witch” when he was being accompanied out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

The 36-year-old man, who was found in possession of 19 stolen candles on a motorway, was jailed for six months.

Joseph Cahill, with an address at 18 Bawnlea, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Naas District Court today, August 23.

Mr Cahill had been stopped on the N7 at Kill on September 17, 2017, and found with 19 Yankee Candles which were stolen. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Keith Branagan BL, representing Mr Cahill legally, said his client had a huge number of previous convictions and was now undergoing methadone treatment. Mr Cahill was in Cloverhill on this treatment course and there was four weeks left to complete it.

Mr Branagan said his client had been taking cannabis for years but in more recent times had graduated to crack cocaine and heroin.

On August 16 last, Mr Cahill received a 14 month jail sentence for other offences. He was due for release from that on January 12 2019. Judge Walsh opted to give a six month sentence, to be served after the previous 14 month sentence.

As he left the courtroom, Mr Cahill described the judge as “f*****g old witch”.