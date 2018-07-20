Appeal to find missing teen last seen on Naas Main Street
Garda have asked for public's help to find 17-year-old boy
Mario Tache, 17, who was last seen in Naas
Gardai in Naas have issued an appeal to members of the public to help locate a 17-year-old boy last seen on the town's Main Street.
Mario Tache, from Balbriggan, Co Dublin is described as 5ft 8” in height, with short black hair, brown eyes and is of slight build. Despite a number of unconfirmed sightings in the north Dublin area in recent weeks, he was last seen on Main Street, Naas on Wednesday, June 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
