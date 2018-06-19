Naas man put off road for four years for motorcycling under influence of cannabis

A 59-year-old man has been banned from driving for four years for riding his motorcycle under the influence of cannabis.

Edward Mullen, with an address at 18 St Martin Avenue, Naas, appeared before Naas District Court on June 13.

He was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant at Dublin Road, Naas on March 11, 2017.

Garda Sgt Brian Jacob said that the offence had emerged following an accident.

Mr Mullen’s motorbike had been in collision with a car.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told that it appeared that the car had, incorrectly, turned in front of Mr Mullen on the road, leading to the accident to which the Gardai were called.

When Gardai arrived and examined the scene.

They interviewed Mr Mullen and it emerged that there was a strong smell of cannabis from him.

Tests showed that he had cannabis in his system when driving the bike.

Aishling Murphy BL, for Mr Mullen, said it was a sad case.

Mr Mullen is a 59-year-old carer for his mother. She had passed away in the days just before the accident.

He had no children. Ms Murphy said her client was very apologetic.

She said he did not smoke cannabis anymore. Judge Owens opted to fine Mr Mullen €200. He was disqualified from driving for four years.