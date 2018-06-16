Have fun and tour a crypt in Naas this Saturday

The family fun day at St David's church, opposite Naas Credit Union, has become a summer fixture.

It is a charity event organised by the Church of Ireland community and the gate proceeds will go to Kildare Youth Services and Pastimes Community Choir.

The attractions include games and entertainment for children, a cake sale, books, a bouncy castle, craft stalls, plants, race painting, live music, fashion and an all day barbecue.

Entertainment will be provided by Kilteel Comhaltas and the Ballymore brass band. A puppet show also takes place. Admission is €2 and children are free in.

There will also be a tour of the historic church, which was founded the 1600s - though worship has been taking place there for eight centuries.

The event runs from 10.30am until 5pm on Saturday next, June 16.

For those with an interest in history there is a tour of the church itself and the crypt beneath it, between 1pm and 2pm.

