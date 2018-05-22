Charlene Byers scoops Best Dressed Lady at Naas Racecourse

Fashionable ladies brought ‘A Touch Of Royal Ascot’ to to the Naas Racecourse track last Sunday, as County Down native Charlene Byers won the Best Dressed Lady Prize.

The Kildare racetrack was hosting its Royal Ascot Trials Day, and racing, fashion, top hats and Pimms were also the order of the day off the track.

Charlene wowed the judges with a stunning white cape from Lavish Alice and a beautiful hat from milliner Laura Hanlon.

The winner, and 19 of her friends or family will be treated to a night away with dinner at Palmerstown Manor. The Best Dressed Lady also bagged at €1,000 shopping spree to Kildare Village.

The celebrity fashion judge on the day was TV3 presenter Anna Daly.

The feature race on the day was the Goffs Lacken Stakes which was won by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Sioux Nation and ridden by Ryan Moore.

The next race meeting at Naas Racecourse will take place on June 18, and their barbecue summer evenings will kick off with Hermitage Green performing on June 27. For more information about Naas Racecourse or to buy tickets online visit naasracecourse.com.

READ ALSO: Punchestown's Martin (Snowy) Pearse wins top Racing Award

Charlene Byers, Best Dressed Winner at Naas Racecourse