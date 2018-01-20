Call to clean up back garden of Naas house

There has been a call for the backyard of an empty house in Naas town centre to be cleaned up.

Cllr Anne Breen has asked Kildare County Council to contact the owners of the dwelling at Abbey Road, near the Moat Theatre about the garden which she said “is in a state of dereliction and full of all sorts of rubbish”.

The back garden borders the local authority car park which is also accommodates a public toilet — which is itself to be decommissioned.

KCC had previously indicated that it would take action to tackle a litter blackspot.

Just over two years ago Cllr Breen highlighted the problem saying there was a lot of litter in the area and suggesting that part of the area be blocked off to put an end to the problem.

Much of the litter had been left there by people using the area without permission as a drinking venue.

One site in the area was previously tackled by KCC’s litter management team.