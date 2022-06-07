PICTURES: Were you spotted at the June Fest Yarn Bomb in Newbridge, Co Kildare?

Angela Lane and Annie Morris (Yarn Bomb/June Fest), pictured at Liffey Linear Park. Click through for more photos. Pictures: Aishling Conway

Newbridge was a hive of activity last weekend as the town’s annual June Fest celebration of arts, music, entertainment and more kicked off after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The Liffey Linear Park was a riot of colour for the official Friday night opening, as visitors spotted the fantastic woollen creations made by the talented Kildare Yarn Bombers, which will festoon the riverside amenity area for the rest of the month.

Weather woes

Unfortunately, bad weather over the weekend saw the postponement or cancellation of some events — including the KWWSPCA’s Sunday Bark In The Park and the George’s Street Party, while the Bands On The Bank concert was relocated indoors to McDonnell’s pub.

Other events over the weeend included the St Mark’s Duck Race (see photographs on page 22); live music in several venues across the town; a Ukrainian appeal fundraising evening in the Keadeen Hotel and a pop-up Gaeltacht area in the town hall. A monster family fun day was due to take place in the St Conleth’s GAA Car Park on Monday, along with CelticCon: Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention in the Town Hall.

While the opening weekend saw plenty of fun and family-friendly activity in the town, June Fest activities will take place in Newbridge throughout the month.

The PopUpArt exhibition by 20 local artists will be on idsplay in the Riverbank and Whitewater Shopping Centre all this month.

The Irish Military History Seminar takes place in the Riverbank next weekend, and there will also be more live music and theatre productions taking place throughout June.

Find out more

See the full schedule of remaining events at www.junefest.ie.

