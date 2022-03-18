PHOTOS: Craic agus ceol at Naas St Patrick's Day street festival

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF JOHN RAPPLE
Traditionally, there is no St Patrick's Day parade in Naas - the town instead opting for an Easter procession. But there was song, music and crowds galore on the streets this year as Irish language organisation Sult na Sollán hosted a street festival to mark the national holiday.
Events were held around Poplar Square, the Moat Mall, the Courthouse and St David's Church, with trad music, dance and drama to delight the crowd all afternoon on St Patrick's Day.
Click arrow above to see next photo ->>>
Malcolm Denmark (right) leads his horse The Nice Guy into the winner's enclosure at Cheltenham PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.