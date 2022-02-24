PICTURES: Karen Dempsey fundraising night at Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge, Co Kildare

A sum of €5,000 was raised in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge on Saturday night for local woman Karen Dempsey who is seriously ill.

Owner Vivian Carroll said: “We're delighted to announce that we have a cheque for €5,000 to put towards the appeal for Karen."

He added: “Thank you all for coming to support the night. Take a bow Derek Conroy, Rubber Keogh, Nicky Brennan, Nicky Keogh, Pud Barret, Keith Walsh, Vanston Worrell, Andrew Harper, Darren McKenna, Peter Lane, Moe Nawara and Stephen Lynch.”

Karen (54) is a mother to three children and also a grandmother.

After being diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma in May 2020, Karen had extensive surgery and has since been treated with several different sessions of chemotherapy.

In December 2021, Karen was also diagnosed with having the BRCA 1 gene, which can cause other aggressive cancers.

All Karen’s options for treatment in Ireland have run out — however she has identified a form of immunotherapy which may save her life and this is why she is raising funds.

People can donate to the fundraising appeal on the Gofundme site.

