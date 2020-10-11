Motoring: The new C-HR is Toyota’s crossover champion

Featuring a striking design, and Toyota’s renowned and highly respected hybrid technology, the new Toyota C-HR blends desirability with outright usability.

The C-HR (Coupé-High Rider) was designed for Europe with radical new styling, which mixes stylish crossover lines with a low-slung coupé-style roofline. While the C-HR was initially available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a manual transmission, the revised 2020 C-HR is only available with a 1.8-litre or 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain.

Other updates include improvements in terms of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), additional torque delivery from the electric motor, and an array of style and specification upgrades.

The revised Toyota C-HR is available in a choice of four trim levels – Luna, Sport, Luna Sport and the range-topping Sol variant, while a limited-run Launch Edition in exclusive Orange Bi-Tone paintwork is also available.

Fuel economy for the CH-R Hybrid is impressive, as are its CO2 emissions. The 1.8-litre claims an official fuel consumption figure as low as 4.8l/100km, while the 2.0-litre hybrid can consume as little as 5.2-litres for every 100km’s driven on a combined driving cycle. The combination of hybrid power and an automatic gearbox makes it ideal for urban driving or motorway cruising, with charge going to the C-HR’s batteries from energy harnessed during the driving process. It is possible to cruise silently on battery power alone at low speeds, such as driving around town, but the C-HR’s does rely on its petrol power at faster speeds. However, Toyota claim that 50% all-electric driving is possible on an everyday commute.

Test Car

My test car was a new Toyota C-HR Launch Edition (2.0-litre Hybrid) which looked quite stunning in its exclusive Orange Bi-Tone colour scheme with contrasting 18” black alloy wheels, roof and door mirror casings.

An amazing array of standard equipment can be found in the Launch Edition, with key features such as adaptive LED BI-PES headlamps, LED front fog lights, power folding door mirrors, rear privacy glass, intelligent front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking, rain sensor, ambient lighting on front doors and cup holders, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, blind spot monitor, black leather seating with heated front seats, driver seat power adjustment and a JBL premium sound system.

Additionally, Toyota Safety Sense comes as standard across the entire new C-HR model range.

Toyota’s engineers have made revisions to the suspension and steering on the 2.0-litre Hybrid to account for its extra weight over its 1.8-litre sibling, and this makes it one of the best handling crossovers on the market.

The C-HR performs admirably on a wide variety of road surfaces, with only minimal road noise from the tyres. Overall though, C-HR occupants will find the car quiet and smooth to travel in, while a 377-litre boot can be made substantially larger when the rear seat backs are folded flat.

Funky interiors

The dashboard of the C-HR is tastefully finished with plenty of soft touch and glossy black surfaces, while a modern and sleek interior adds to the overall funky and upmarket look of the cabin. The driver and front passenger are provided with an ample amount of leg room, while rear seat passengers benefit from room for their feet under the high-mounted front seats.

Given the sloping roofline of the C-HR, there’s a surprising amount of headroom too, while the view out is a little limited to the sides, due to the wide roof pillars. Wide rear doors reveal a generous aperture which allows for easy access for rear seat passengers, while the rear exterior door handles are craftily concealed in the roof pillars.

A plentiful supply of useful interior stowage areas will prove very useful for families on the move, while bottle holders located on the rear door panels are sure to be popular with rear seat passengers.

The Verdict

Overall, the enhanced look, new multimedia system, numerous additional features and unconventional spirit of the updated C-HR are sure to keep Toyota’s top-selling crossover at the top of its game. Every Toyota is built to exceptional levels of quality, durability and reliability.

To ensure peace of mind, Toyota offer a standard three-year warranty on all vehicles, and up to 10 years’ extended hybrid battery care on their Hybrids. Pricing starts at just €30,370 (ex-works) and the revised C-HR is on sale at Toyota dealership’s nationwide now.

