Finlay Motor Group are ‘Keeping the Emergency Services Mobile’

Finlay Motor Group are both proud and privileged to be in a position where they are still open for business during these difficult and testing times. Finlay’s optimistic vision is to remain open for as long as they are permitted to do so, to ensure they can provide their customers and the emergency services with vital car repairs and services when they may need it most.

Finlay Motor Group in Naas has positively implemented health & safety measures across their showrooms and service areas to safeguard the health of their customers and employees by introducing the following procedures:

* Vehicle drop off/pick up assistance for services/repairs

* Carry out repair work with customer still in the car where possible e.g. bulb replacements and tyre & brake work

* Insured unaccompanied test drives

Finlay Motor Group will adhere to these actions along with the HSE advised guidelines on coughing, sneezing, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Helping the emergency services!

Vehicles are currently in use across the country to help the vulnerable and those at risk in our communities enabling them to visit hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and supermarkets and Finlay Motor Group are pleased to have their service team currently working on several of the emergency services vehicles at the moment.

“I have been, yet again, blown away by the positive attitude of all our staff and managers at Finlay Motor Group in recent days and weeks. Every person, without exception, has embraced our new ways of doing their jobs and the sacrifices we are taking to ensure the lights stay on and that our business will survive this crisis,” said Mike Finlay, managing director of Finlay Motor Group

Finlay Motor Group are a long-established business with over 80 years involvement in the Irish motor industry. The business is currently run by brothers Mike and Gary whose father and grandfather were at the helm before them. The group currently holds the franchises for Ford, Volvo and Equi-Trek and also stock a full range of used cars and commercial vehicles at our premises at M7 Motor Park, Newhall , Naas, Co Kildare.

See www.finlaymotorgroup.ie or call 045 432725 for more information.