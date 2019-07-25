Croke Park travel warning: Kildare County Council issues motorway alert for big match fans this weekend

Kildare County Council has issued an M7 motorway roadworks traffic alert for those heading to matches at Croke Park this weekend.

Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Wexford fans will be heading to Dublin for the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals.

According to a Kildare County Council statement, fans should be aware of the ongoing M7 roadworks between J11 (M7/M9 Merge) and Junction 8 (Johnstown) and possible delays;

"Motorists travelling northbound on the M9, take note that the carriageway is reduced to a single lane on approach to the M9/M7 merge at Junction 11. Motorists travelling northbound on the M7 may also experience some delays as M9 traffic merges at Junction 11.

"Two lanes are available between Junction 11- Junction 10 Northbound, opening to three lanes after J10 (Naas South).

"When leaving Dublin, please be aware of recent changes in the road layout between Junctions 8-11. These include three lanes now available, a new exit at J10 and a new arrangement at Junction 11 (M9 Diverge), with the left lane leading straight onto M9 southbound.

"Motorists continuing along M7 should keep to Lanes 2 and 3 when approaching Junction 11 (M9 Diverge) Expect some delays between Junction 9 – Junction 10 on approach to this new arrangement."

Motorists should also be aware that reduced temporary speed limits - ranging from 80kph to 60kph - remain in place throughout the roadworks.