Naas garage to hold Hybrid open day this weekend

A Naas garage is holding a Hybrid vehicles open day this weekend.

The Crossings Motor Centre on the Sallins Road will welcome curious car buyers who may have questions about owning and running Hybrid vehicles this Saturday, August 18.

The Crossings is a Toyota dealership, and visitors will be encouraged to have a look under the hood of a Hybrid CHR, plus talk to its expert sales team on how a self-charging Hybrid works.

According to The Crossings, a Toyota self-charging Hybrid combines a petrol engine with an electric motor. Toyota self-charging Hybrids can save you up to 30% on fuel, reduce NOx emissions by up to 90% and can recharge their batteries without needing to be plugged in.

Buyers at the Crossings Toyota can also upgrade to Hybrid for free with Toyota Finance. “In fact, so far in 2018, more than 75% of Toyota buyers in Kildare have opted for Hybrid,” said the dealership.

The open day runs from 9am to 4pm, and visitors are also welcome to take a test drive.

Call 045 897589 to find out more.

The Crossings is located on the Sallins Road, Naas