Kildare traffic alert: Restrictions remain on Curragh roads until Thursday evening

Motorists can expect delays when using some of the roads around the Curragh camp today and tomorrow.

The annual permabulation of State lands around the Curragh Camp started last night, and is scheduled to continue until midnight on Thursday.

There will be detours in operation throughout and delays should be expected during peak times. However, according to a statement from the Defence Forces Training Centre, the main Curragh-Newbridge road will not be affected during this time.

