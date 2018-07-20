Kildare traffic alert: Motorway diversions due to M7/N7 roadworks start today

Some overnight junction closures and diversions due to roadworks will start on the N7/M7 around Naas tonight.

The closures will take place from 10pm tonight, Friday, July 20, to 6am on Saturday morning, and from 10pm on Monday, July 23, to 6am on Tuesday, July 24.

Traffic looking to exit the M7/N7 at Junction 9 will be diverted eastwards along the N7 to Junction 8 at Johnstown, will exit the N7 and cross the overbridge to rejoin the N7 westbound to then exit the N7 at Junction 9 Maudlins.

Traffic looking to access the N7 East Bound at Junction 9 will be diverted at Maudlins Roundabout onto the M7 West Bound up to Junction 10, where they will exit the M7, cross the overbridge at Newhall, rejoin the M7 East Bound back down to Junction 9 and onto the N7 continuing towards Dublin.

This arrangement is to facilitate works associated with the M7 Upgrade Works, below Junction 9, in a safe and efficient manner.

Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted, according to a statement from Kildare County Council today.

Meanwhile, Kildare County Council is reminding motorists to drive with extra care as many roads have become greasy following this morning's rainfall. The deposits, mixed with rain-water and the road surface can become greasy, causing a vehicle to slide if motorists are not taking care while driving, particularly on bends.