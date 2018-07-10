Kildare traffic alert: Lane closures on M7 motorway start tonight

A series of overnight temporary road closures will be in place on the M7 from tonight until Saturday, due to the motorway upgrade works.

From 9pm tonight, Tuesday, July 10, to 6am on Saturday, July 14, the lane closures will take place on the Eastbound M7 carriageway between Junction 11 (Kilcullen) and Junction 9 (Naas North), travelling in the direction of Dublin.

Road closures on the westbound carriageway (travelling from the Dublin direction) will start at 10pm tonight from Junction 10 (Naas South) to Junction 11 (Kilcullen).

A minimum of one lane will be available in both directions at all times.

These closures are to facilitate essential works associated with the M7 upgrade works and any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted, said a statement from Kildare County Council this afternoon.